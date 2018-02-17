PTCL partners with Islamabad United at Pakistan Super League

Sports Reporter

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited PTCL announces its official partnership with Islamabad United in the 3rd edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) here on Friday.

During the signing ceremony held at PTCL Headquarters, where team kit was also unveiled and Players representing Islamabad United will wear shirts with PTCL logo on the back.

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, visited PTCL Headquarters, along with the team players in Islamabad signed the partnership agreement with PTCL President and CEO, Dr Daniel Ritz and other senior executives of PTCL were also present on the occasion.

Dr Daniel Ritz said ‘PTCL is very happy to partner with Islamabad United for the 2nd year in a row. PTCL as a Pakistani company is always in the forefront to sponsor sporting events in the country.

He said, “We have recently sponsored Pakistan Cricket team and Pakistan Hockey team and will now be playing our role in PSL 3 starting on February 22, 2018 in Dubai. As a truly national company, we support Islamabad United and its theme of ‘United we Win’. We wish Islamabad United all the best and hope it will win the PSL again like it did in the inaugural season.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the owner Islamabad United Ali Naqvi said, “Every Pakistani has love of cricket in the country, nothing unites this nation as cricket does. Promoting Islamabad United and cricket is actually an effort to unite the nation and spread happiness among the masses of this country. We are delighted that PTCL which connects the nation will now be official partner of Islamabad United.”

PTCL is Pakistan’s leading telecommunication company and is fully cognizant of its role in promoting sports in the country from the grass roots to the national and international level. The PSL cricket tournament is an important event on the international cricket calendar. By partnering the Islamabad United team, PTCL has demonstrated its close affinity with the national aspirations of the Pakistani people.

The league matches in Dubai will be followed by matches in Sharjah, two qualifier matches in Lahore on March 20th and 21st and the Final at the National Stadium, Karachi on March 25th 2018.