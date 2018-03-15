PTCL organizes road safety session

Islamabad

PTCL, in collaboration with National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP), organized Road Safety Session to spread awareness about road safety measures and traffic rules. This event was organized at PTCL Headquarters for all employees as the company cares for their safety as part of PTCL’s Safety Awareness Campaign.

Sohail Mustafa, SPO and Sanam Khurram, SPO were present at the session from NH&MP, while a large number of employees including PTCL drivers, staff, management and women employees participated wholeheartedly during the safety session.

The session covered all aspects of road safety including traffic rules & regulations, road signs, blind spots, right of way, licensing, behaviors, dangers of underage driving by our children, etc.

The focus of the session was to educate people about importance of traffic rules and regulations. According to the survey shared, 90% of accidents occur due to driver, 5% accidents occur due to road conditions and 5% due to vehicle conditions. In addition, it was emphasized that the use of seatbelt for all passengers decreases the fatal injuries by 75%. These statistics become more critical when we look at the fact that approximately 90 % of people travel by road in Pakistan.

Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL Syed Mazhar Hussain said on this occasion, “PTCL is extremely involved and cares for the well-being and safety of its employees. We are shaping a movement among our staff about these measures and keeping safety foremost in their minds. Awareness of traffic rules and regulation holds a pivotal importance for safer journey. We will continue our efforts to make safety priority for our employees in all domains as we care for them and consider ourselves as one PTCL family.—PR