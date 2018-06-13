PTCL organizes nationwide Iftaars for needy

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited has hosted community Iftaars and to reach out to approximately 13,000 beneficiaries across the country. PTCL’s in-house volunteer force PTCL Razakaar hosted community Iftaars, whereby spreads were laid out for people at mosques, hospitals, old age homes and labour communities. PTCL catered to fasting communities in far flung areas such as Sorange in Balochistan, GhallaMandi in Punjab, Tharparkar in Sindh and DI Khan in KPK as well as travelers and less privileged people in the heart of cities such as the Clock Tower of Faisalabad.

PTCL Razakaars were able to spread smiles across people tending to their ailing family members at The Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, DHQ and Lady Hospital in DI Khan, Civil Hospital Gujranwala, DHQ Hospital Khanewal, Nishtar Hospital Multan and the Civil Hospital Larkana. Community members of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were reached out through distribution of lunchboxes by our mobile vans. Razakaars made the effort to personally reach out to the most deserving persons hence living up to the true spirit of the month and the RamzanMehman Drive.

The largest Iftaar meal was laid out at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad where 1000 visitors were treated and served by the company’s volunteers. Iftaars were also hosted at the Jamia Masjid Larkana, Gujrat and Abbottabad. This is the second year of the PTCL Razakaar programme. Approximately 600 volunteers registered under the drive are regularly.—APP