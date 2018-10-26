PTCL organizes breast cancer awareness drive

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) organized a Breast Cancer Awareness drive under The Pink Club, whereby an exclusive session for all female staff and female family members of male staff was held. The session featured the real life story of a Breast Cancer survivor, Mrs. Khanum Mumtaz Mirza, who is mother of a PTCL staff member.

Mrs. Mirza talked about her journey of how she conquered the disease by undergoing the difficult process of diagnosis, treatment, surgery and post-operative care, along with the psychological repercussions of the disease.

The session also included a talk on the importance of early detection through self-examination in order to overcome the disease at an early stage, where chances of survival are relatively high. PTCL’s Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Asma Mahfooz explained the self-examination procedure and also answered questions from the audience.

