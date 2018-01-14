PTCL, LMKT ignite entrepreneurial spark in KP

NIC opens its doors to tech startups

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications services provider and LMKT, an award-winning full-service Technology company based out of Islamabad, are pleased to announce the formal inauguration of National Incubation Center, Peshawar funded by the Ministry of IT&T and Ignite Fund (formerly known as National ICT R&D Fund). The launch ceremony was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as Chief Guest, along with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister of IT&T Ms. Anusha Rahman, and other renowned dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

A generous 12,000 sq. ft. facility in the heart of Peshawar at PTCL Training Center has been earmarked and repurposed to incubate more than 25 handpicked startups each year. NIC Peshawar will be equipped with the latest ICT infrastructure offering high-speed connectivity, seamless audio and video conferencing facilities, fully-managed IT and telecom services, among others. Incubatees will have access to comprehensive mentoring services allowing them to seek guidance and support on design thinking, business planning, financial and operational aspects related to their startups such as marketing and communication, legal services, etc. NIC Peshawar will provide the access to investors to support technology driven disruptive startups. Industry-renowned start-up incubation curriculum developed by Founder’s Institute will be implemented for the various cohorts that are inducted as part of NIC Peshawar. In addition, specialized workshops designed in collaboration with Microsoft, IBM and other global technology leaders will be conducted throughout each session.

Yousuf Hussain, CEO, Ignite said, “A singular opportunity for Startups that seek to solve meaningful problems with the help of Academia and for Corporates that seek to transform and thrive in this age of global competition and pervasive change by partnering with and investing in Startups.”

President & CEO PTCL, Dr. Daniel Ritz, on the occasion, stated, “The National Incubation Center, Peshawar is an important milestone in the burgeoning innovation climate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This center is a testimony to PTCL’s promise to empower the people of Pakistan through its ICT and Digital services.”

Atif Khan, CEO LMKT said, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enormous untapped talent and potential that can become a major driver in boosting Pakistan’s economy. I’m really excited about the prospect of working with inventive local entrepreneurs and startups in our pursuit for creating success stories bigger than ours.”

NIC Peshawar’s launch has been received very positively by academia, public and private sectors with significant partnerships and MoUs lined up with leading organizations and universities. Some of these collaborations include design thinking workshops by IBM, FinTech lab, BioTech & CNC lab by CECOS University and linkages with Google Business Groups.