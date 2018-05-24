PTCL launches program on ‘Building Culture of Service Excellence’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched a learning intervention, “Building Culture of Service Excellence” all across Pakistan to focus on providing excellent customer services. The initiative is in line with PTCL’s firm belief that service is the main essence of its contributions in the society.

Launched by PTCL Training & Development (PTCL T&D), the key objectives aimed for the training are to enable the organization to quickly upgrade service performance, leading to an action oriented culture, empowering everyone to delight customers with consistently uplifting service. This training intervention will kick off at all the 12 training centers across the nation, namely Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Haripur, Multan, Faisalabad, D.I Khan and Swat.

The target audience for this training includes all the PTCL staff that comprises approximately 16,000 employees including customer service representatives (CSRs), supervisors, Triple Play Installers (TPIs), technicians, customer’s premises equipment installer (CPEIs), linemen, contact center representatives, etc.

Expressing his views about the program, Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL, Syed Mazhar Hussain said, “The primary role of an organization in today’s society should be to accelerate the capability building of its members so that they can create more value. It is our responsibility to make PTCL the leader in the service industry and I strongly believe that it can happen with sincere efforts and promising attitude to deliver. Our front line staff is the most crucial force which can bring in the Culture of Service Excellence.” He further added, “Today’s corporate culture demands from employees the highest standard of Customer Centricity.