PTCL launches 6Mbps internet package

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

For customers to enjoy the experience of seamless connectivity, PTCL launches 6 Mbps unlimited internet package, which will provide seamless streaming and unlimited downloads.

Customers can now enjoy affordable 6Mbps internet connection at a monthly amount of Rs. 2,100 across Pakistan.

The package termed as PTCL 6 provides ‘Behtareen Internet Ka Mix’, that is, unlimited downloads, free unlimited PTCL to PTCL calls, free Smart TV and Smart TV App, unlimited access to iflix for one year and a free Wi-fi router.

Commenting on the launch, Syed Shahzad Shah, EVP Marketing and Communication, PTCL, said, “This is the first time that PTCL has launched 6Mbps internet package for our customers across Pakistan. PTCL is continuously striving to improve its products and services. Keeping the customers’ increasing bandwidth requirements in mind, 6Mbps internet package is launched, which is a very attractive upgrade opportunity for customers.”

Last year PTCL has also launched Network Transformation Project, which is enabling major exchanges in Pakistan, to provide hi speed internet connectivity to its customers. Customers can easily avail this package either by calling 1218 or visiting PTCL shops.