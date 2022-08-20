PTCL internet services restored

The technical fault in the optical fibre of Pakistan Telecommunication Ltd was repaired and internet services have been restored across Pakistan, the company said in a statement Friday.

The PTCL said that the fault was caused by heavy rains and flooding that disrupted the data network in the Northern and Central regions.

“We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” it added.

The users faced difficulties throughout the day due to outages and complained of slow internet speed hampering their work.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also confirmed that the technical fault in data networks which caused internet outages in Pakistan has been resolved.

“All internet services in Pakistan have been restored to normal.”