PTCL illuminates its HQ Building with unique 3D Digital show

KARACHI : Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has planned a memorable 3D Digital show as part of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day on 13th and 14th August from 8pm to midnight for general public.

People from all walks of life are welcome to come and enjoy a special 3D Digital Mapping and Animation light show that will be displayed on PTCL HQ building, G-8/4, Islamabad.

This light show is one of its kind, which is taking place for the first time in Islamabad, and will be the main attraction for the spectators.

This 3D Digital show will be projected onto the building rather than the traditional screen, with digital 3D mapping, so people can see it from a distance.

The light show at PTCL HQ building will be repeated on both August 13th and August 14th in the evening time.

