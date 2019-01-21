PTCL hosts startups from NIC Peshawar

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), hosted startups and entrepreneurs from National Incubation Center (NIC), Peshawar, who presented their ideas, business models and prototypes to the senior management at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad.

The session was led by Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL, along with senior executives of PTCL. Murtaza Zaidi, Director, NIC Peshawar, participated with top startups including E-Guard, Azadi E-Bike, Darewro, Bera, Eleven.pk and NANO IT Solutions.

The purpose of the session was to encourage young entrepreneurs, who are the future of Pakistan to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country. The interactive session covered presentations on idea viability to market sustainability, defined target market, business model, brand positioning and marketing capability.

On the occasion, Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “We are proud to collaborate with NIC Peshawar to empower the youth and provide an entrepreneurial environment for innovation. Today’s session is a testimony to PTCL’s commitment to nurture the potential talent in Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Murtaza Zaidi, Director, NIC Peshawar, said, “I’m excited about our collaboration with PTCL, as they have not only provided the opportunity to cultivate local entrepreneurs and startups, but they have also been involved in the journey from participating in mentor review sessions to taking specific startups under their mentorship.” The startups incubated at NIC Peshawar included E-Guard, robust monitoring system for electric generators, Azadi E-Bike, an electric bike that operates on a battery, Darewro, a door-to-door service provider in the KPK region, Bera.

