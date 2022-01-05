PTCL Group, TPL Trakker renew partnership for ICT services development

PTCL Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for continuation of its strategic partnership with TPL Trakker, a leading GPS Tracking and IoT services provider in Pakistan. Under the partnership, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to TPL Trakker.

The MoU was signed at TPL Trakker Limited head office by Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone and Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker, in presence of senior officials from both organizations.

On the occasion, GCBSO, PTCL & Ufone, Zarrar Hasham Khan said, “As the largest integrated ICT player in Pakistan, PTCL Group is focused on accelerating the process of digitization in the country. We are proud of our collaboration with TPL Trakker to introduce Internet of Things solutions to stimulate efficiency and productivity across various sectors.