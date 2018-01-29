PTCL greets cricket team on winning T20I series against Kiwis

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL congratulates Pakistan cricket team on their exciting and comprehensive T20I series win over New Zealand played in tough conditions in New Zealand. Pakistan after winning the series by 2-1, topped the ICC team ranking for T20I.

PTCL co-sponsored Pakistan T20 cricket team, which is also World Number 1 team in ICC T20I Rankings. The series has provided impressive all-round performances by the entire team, commendable leadership by Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, and sterling performances by other players. Most players were visiting and playing for the first time in the tough playing conditions of New Zealand.

Adnan Shahid, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, said on the occasion, “ Pakistan’s T-20 squad has made the entire country proud with their passion and commitment to their sport. I would like to extend heartiest congratulations to Team Green on behalf of PTCL and the entire Pakistani nation for their commendable performance and for renewing our faith in the talent that Pakistan’s cricket has to offer. “

PTCL has a long-standing commitment to the game of cricket in Pakistan and has been at the forefront of promoting cricket in the country.