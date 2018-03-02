PTCL declared as fastest growing brand in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL is declared as the fastest growing brand in Pakistan with a brand value of USD 119 million (More than 12.5 billion Rupees). This was announced by Brand Finance at a ceremony held in Barcelona during the Mobile World Congress 2018. A trophy to mark this occasion was presented to Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL by David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance. Hateem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group, Adnan Shahid, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Syed Shahzad Shah, EVP, Marketing & Communications, PTCL, along with other key management of Brand Finance and PTCL, were also present on the occasion.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, headquartered in London. In 2017, Brand Finance measured the Etisalat brands portfolio where PTCL’s brand value stood at USD 86 million. With a 37.5% increase in value in the span of just one year, the PTCL brand has become the fastest growing brand in Pakistan. It has also become the second telecom brand in Pakistan to be valued over $100M, improving its ranking by 21 points to be placed at 214 in Brand Finance’s Telecoms 300 2018 league table.

The tremendous growth of PTCL brand equity is a result of the extensive brand building efforts that the company has pursued aggressively last year that included sponsorship of the national Pakistan Cricket Team, Hockey team and actively participating in the Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United cricket team and being the official telecom partner of FC Barcelona in 2017 in Pakistan. In addition, better business performance and constant focus on giving back to the community through various corporate social responsibility initiatives, e.g. nationwide record breaking blood donation drive, free medical camps, etc. also supported brand building efforts.

Commenting on PTCL’s award, Brand Finance, CEO, David Haigh said, “Of the Pakistani telecoms brands valued within our Brand Finance Telecoms 300 2018 report, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is undergoing the fastest change in brand value, at 37.5%. This is a testament to the ambitious network transformation project which has resulted in several fully transformed exchanges, giving PTCL customers speeds of up to 100 Mbps. As the largest fixed network operator, PTCL is evolving through the current market challenges by investing heavily in upgrading its high speed internet and telephone service offerings; proving its commitment to building a digital and connected Pakistan. High profile sporting sponsorships of the national cricket team in T20 and Islamabad United team in Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well as last month’s PTCL Hockey Cup 2018 have also contributed to the solid growth in PTCL’s overall brand value.”

Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL on the occasion said, “It gives me immense pride that PTCL has been declared as the fastest growing brand in Pakistan. The results shared by Brand Finance are a testimony to the fact that our strategy is bearing fruit. It reaffirms our belief that our brand is connecting with the hearts and minds of people in Pakistan. We will continue to serve Pakistan and its people with our brand, products and services in the best possible manner.”