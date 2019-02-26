PTCL collaborates with Indus Resource Center in Sindh

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed an agreement with the Indus Resource Center (IRC) for adoption of two schools in remote areas of Khairpur, Sindh.

PTCL supports IRC to run the primary schools as both are committed to providing quality education to the local community. The schools have played an integral part in, not only promoting education in the vicinity, but also supporting girls’ education through progressive policies. These schools cater to vast areas of Khairpur, having 46% female students.

Being a socially responsible organization, PTCL invests in CSR projects that are sustainable having a long lasting and positive impact on the society, especially in the deprived communities.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “Education is the only way to build a progressive and enlightened society. PTCL is committed to play its part in ensuring that youth from all segments of our communities get an equal opportunity to learn, grow and get quality education. We are proud to partner with IRC as their contribution is commendable in providing quality education in remote and underprivileged areas of Sindh.”

Mrs. Sadiqa Salahuddin, Executive Director, IRC, said, “We appreciate PTCL’s support and collaboration and we expect to make this partnership an exemplary practice for CSR. As education is a fundamental right of all children, we ensure provision of good quality education that requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders including civil society and corporate sector.”

IRC has been working in the Development Sector, primarily running its own schools and adopting government schools in remote and underprivileged areas of Sindh.

Both organizations are confident that the partnership will benefit the community of Khairpur and the students studying at these schools will become the face of a progressive Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp