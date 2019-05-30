Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest telecom services provider, collaborated with Daraz, Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce platform, to offer exclusive Daraz shopping vouchers to PTCL customers.

This initiative provides discounts to PTCL customers, who are new to Daraz, and PTCL users who are already customers of Daraz, on purchases made through Daraz website and Daraz App.

The vouchers will be sent to PTCL customers as part of their bill and the offer will be valid for one time purchase only made during the month of June.

Speaking on this partnership, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, said, “We strive to provide our customers with new offerings through unique and innovative collaborations using digital services. Through partnerships like these, PTCL aims to lead Pakistan into the digital era by engaging with its massive customer base nationwide, enabling customers to experience fast, secure & convenient services and strengthen the economic infrastructure of the country.”

Speaking on this partnership, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan, said, “In today’s digital age, Daraz has emerged as the most popular platform for quick, safe and dependable purchasing experience in Pakistan.

With PTCL’s massive network and customer base, we are glad to partner with the company and offer a joint proposition for purchases through Daraz to all their customers.”

Through such strategic partnerships, PTCL strives to provide a truly digital lifestyle, along with introducing innovative solutions and offerings for its customers across Pakistan.