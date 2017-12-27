PTCL co-sponsors Pakistan’s kit for NZ series

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan team jersey for the T20I series to be played in New Zealand starting in January next year will be co-sponsored by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the kit unveiling ceremony held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

The cricket team kit was unveiled jointly by Chief Commercial Officer PTCL Adnan Shahid, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed along with Marketing and Communication Executive Vice President of PTCL Syed Shahzad Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid said: “Cricket and PTCL both connect the country and unite the nation. We are excited to co-sponsor T20 team kit of Pakistan cricket team, which is also the world number one team in shortest format’s rankings.”

“Like all Pakistanis, we wish the team all the best and hope it will continue the winning streak and win the tough New Zealand series comprehensively. PTCL will continue supporting PCB and Pakistan cricket in future as well,” he said.

Sethi said that PCB is taking care of all aspects of cricket in Pakistan.