PTC to distribute trees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

To increase forests cover and trees in Pakistan, Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has announced giving out trees for free to people intending to plant at their homes or working places.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PTC has setup four nurseries in Pakistan for distribution of free trees among people.

The tree species which will be given for free to people include pine, Sukh Chain, kachnar, arjun, bakain, sapium, siris, cacia, luacca, kiker, phulai, tali, willow, Jaman, lokat, amrood and bottle bursh.

The concerned officials of PTC are are Noor Aftab (0300 8486218) and Farid Toor (0301 5555981).