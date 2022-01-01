PTC highlights continuous commitment to ESG agenda

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, following the footsteps of its parent organization BAT Group, has moved from an organization where sustainability was a part of our business to an organization where it is front and center of everything that it does.

Sami Zaman, Head of External Affairs, while briefing the journalists about the company’s initiatives told that our Sustainability Agenda has been refreshed to reflect the changing external environment.

To address climate change, under its flagship initiative, afforestation, which is the largest private sector afforestation program in the country, this year the company planted and distributed over 55 million saplings.

This was achieved through aerial seeding of seed balls in Barakahu Forest Reserve in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change, a first of its kind “throw and grow” initiative in the Margalla Hills Forest reserve in collaboration with Islamabad District Government, block afforestation in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme and issuance of free of cost saplings through its 6 plant nurseries across KPK & Punjab.

In its efforts to keep the manufacturing operations environment friendly and reducing the carbon emissions, PTC’s Jhelum & Akora Khattak factories recently installed 3.1 MW of renewable energy, which is the largest on-site solar in any BAT end market in the region.

This will help PTC to improve further on its Green Energy landscape by generating 16,000 GJ and reducing 1,700 tons of CO2 annually from the Carbon footprint of both PTC factories. Beyond its operations facilities, PTC has also expanded its Solar Energy footprint to its Leaf depots, logistics Warehouses and have initiated a partnership with our its rural distributors to provide subsidized solar set up to ensure regular supply of electricity, while ensuring minimum impact on environment.

Cognizant of the growing water crisis, the company is recycling 92 million liters of water per annum.