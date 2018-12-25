PTC awarded Top Employer certification 2019

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has been awarded by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in employee conditions.

The Top Employers Institute, a global certification organization, assesses companies based on a rigorous set of criteria. Organizations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to having employee centric environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices and they have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programs which create an environment that empowers and develops employees. This global Certification Program has certified and recognized more than 1,300 Top Employer companies in more than 115 countries across five continents.

Mr. David Plink, CEO Top Employers Institute says, “We believe that the 2019 Certified organizations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognized as an employer of choice”.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), a wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco Group (BAT), was established in 1947. PTC’s rich history of 71 years is a testimony of its leadership and resilience of its people. Its ground-breaking success as a local champion can be credited to providing international experience to their employees and robustness of its corporate values.

Mr. Syed Javed Iqbal, Managing Director & CEO PTC said: “Our exceptional employee conditions have earned us the Top Employers Asia Pacific 2019 and Top Employers Pakistan 2019 certification. We are continuously working to optimize our employee conditions & leading the way in development of our people.

