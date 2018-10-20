PTC achieves ISO 9001:2015 by BV

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ufone announced today that it has achieved certification of the new standard ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) for its Technology Department, covering both the Network as well as IT portfolios. With this, the Technology Department of Ufone has successfully transitioned from ISO 9001:2008 that it acquired in Y2012 to the coveted ISO 9001:2015 standard, as the company continues to demonstrate uncompromising commitment to quality excellence and customer satisfaction. Technology team has demonstrated great emphasis on leadership management, evidenced its capacity to address organizational risks, and established simplification of the language in its management systems. ISO 9001:2015 sets a higher standard to quality management system than its predecessor; focusing this time also on performance through a process-oriented approach. It also takes into consideration factors like risk-based thinking, while simultaneously employing a Plan-Do-Check-Act cycleat all levels. The certification was awarded after an independent assessment conducted by Bureau Veritas (BV), an internationally recognized certification body.

