PTA wins 2nd Telecom T-20 Cricket Cup

Islamabad

The final cricket match of the 2nd Telecom T-20 Cricket Cup 2018 between Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Zong was played on 25thDecember 2018 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. PTA completed an emphatic 3 wickets win overZongto secure the T-20 title.

Zong after winning the toss opted to bat first and got all out at 133 runs in 20th over giving PTA the target of 134 runs to win. PTA achieved the target by making 135 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 18.2 overs.

The Chief Guest Mr. Muhammad Naveed, Chairman PTA and Mr. Shafiq Akbar, CEO Graana Group http://www.garanagroup.com/presented the prizes to the winning players and officials. Sajjad Ali of PTA was declared man of the match for his 3overs 7 runs and 2 wickets followed by a blazing innings of 78 off 30 balls. Atif Shah of ZTE was declared best batsman of the tournament for scoring 331 runs in 6 matches whereas Ahsan Mehmood of PTA with 12 wickets was declared the best bowler of the tournament.

The awards were presented to the players in the presence of senior officials of PTA, Graana Group and R&S. Chairman PTA, Mr. Muhammad Naveed, extended his appreciation to the players for the thrilling match and for embodying the essence of true-sportsman-spirit.

The 2nd Telecom T-20 Cricket Cup 2018 was held between November – December 2018. During these two months,10 cricket teams from telecom sector participated in the tournament, and a total of 27 exciting matches were played. All teams exhibited great enthusiasm and team work. R&S organized the event whereas MHS Sports provided live coverage of all matches.—Agencies

