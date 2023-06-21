The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released guidelines highlighting the significance of safe and responsible use of social media due to its increasing popularity and the potential risks it poses to public convenience.

In an article titled “Principles, Responsibilities, and Ethics of Social Media,” Director Muhammad Farooq emphasizes the profound impact of social media on society, both positive and negative. While these platforms offer numerous benefits such as digital literacy, access to local content, business opportunities, and instant information, they also have the capacity to undermine our social and moral values.

To ensure public convenience and safety, the article stresses the importance of following the necessary guidelines for the responsible use of social media.—APP