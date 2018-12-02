PTA to start blocking smuggled mobile phones soon

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has made the system to curb the use of illegal phones operational.

The mobile phones whose IMEIs are not according to international standard will be considered unverified and will be blocked in Pakistan.

The consumers therefore need to be careful in getting mobile phones from abroad. The smuggled mobile phones will be blocked.

The PTA had launched a Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) to curb illegal imports. The system has been made operational.

Any mobile devices reflecting non-compliant status after October 20, 2018 were to be blocked as per PTA/DIRBS regulations.

The system is aimed to facilitate legitimate device importers and mobile device users, and improve overall security situation.

Earlier, in line with government 100-day plan implementation, the PTA had launched an official mobile responsive consumer Complaint Management System.

The aim of the re-designed system is to provide ease and facilitation to the general public for lodging of online complaints through user-friendly interface.

The system will resolve complaints within the stipulated turn-around time and consumers will also be able to check the online status of submitted complaints through centralized automated system.

