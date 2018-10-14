PTA to block illegal, smuggled smart phones after October 20

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that all illegal and smuggled smart phones will be blocked after October.

In this connection, the PTA has started sending SMS to all mobile subscribers to create public awareness about Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

PTA officials said that this has been introduced to curb illegal imports.

Any mobile device reflecting non-compliant status after 20th of this month will be blocked as per PTA/DIRBS regulations.

The system facilitates legitimate device importers, mobile device users and to improve overall security situation.

