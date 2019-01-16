PTA starts blocking unregistered mobile phones, internet devices

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started blocking smuggled mobile phones and internet devices.

As the deadline of January 15, to pay tax and register imported mobile phones passed, the devices are being blocked. The decision to extend the deadline to block such mobile phones was not extended as the notification was not issued by the government.

The unused, stolen or smuggled mobile phones and internet devices were blocked after the deadline of January 15 to register mobile phones was not extended.

An automatic blocking system has been placed on the devices due to which the stolen or mobile phone having double IMEI numbers cannot be used.

The unregistered and smuggled mobile phones are being blocked against the decision of the Senate standing committee. The PTA had launched a Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) to curb illegal imports. The system has been made operational in December, 2018.

