ISLAMABAD – In a sigh of relief for mobile phone users as Pakistan Telecommunication Authority allowed users to temporarily register their mobile phones without paying taxes.

The government rolled out Temporary Mobile Registration System that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif; the initiative aimed to facilitate overseas Pakistani and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan.

The new system is available for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals to use their phones while visiting Pakistan. Foreign nationals can avail free registration facility of 3 months on each visit.

The new program targets students studying abroad, labour working in foreign countries, and citizens of other countries who visit Pakistan for tourism or business purposes.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials advised the government about the initiative as the government planned to commit the best connectivity facilities to visitors.

IT Minister said the government is working to provide smooth services across Pakistan and pledged to ensure and extend connectivity with ease and comfort to all those overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who are visiting Pakistan.

The national telecom authority also introduced a number of consumer-centric initiatives and regulatory measures to ensure provision of high-quality ICT services across Pakistan.