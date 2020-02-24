PTA raids Illegal gateway exchange in Mirpur

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Zonal Office, Muzaffarabad carried out a successful raid against grey telephone trafficking, in coordination with local police and Magistrate in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These raids are part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking.

During the raid, an illegal gateways, laptop and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered. Further investigations are underway.

The successful raids against the grey operators were made possible because of PTA’s continuous monitoring and proactive and persistent efforts and cooperation of law enforcement agencies in curbing grey traffic.—APP