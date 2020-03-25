PTA provides uninterrupted services

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD All telecom operators including Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Local Loop (LL) operators will continue to provide uninterrupted telecom services to consumers at their customer support centers, franchises and other outlets with the help of essential support staff. This is to ensure smooth functioning of voice/data services and networks. The operators have been directed to advise their support staff for adopting necessary preventative measures against COVID-19 for themselves and for customers. Federal and provincial government authorities have been requested to facilitate service providers in their logistics and maintenance services. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains committed to ensuring that the public receives reliable, uninterrupted services. In the wake of Corona Virus issue, PTA will continue to monitor the situation, providing the public with updates where necessary.