Pakistani government has empowered overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country to temporarily register mobile phones without paying taxes.

Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration System allows individuals to use their mobile phones for a period of 3 months (120 days) without paying taxes imposed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Complete guide to register mobile phones without paying PTA taxes

Step 1: Visit dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs

Step 2: Click on sign up option to sign up on account

Step 3: Choose purpose and then proceed further

Step 4: Fill the site with your personal details along with the password and click on submit

Step 5: At this stage, you will receive email or SMS for verification. Follow the link on SMS/Mail, and it will activate your account

Step 6: Visit portal again (dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) again and login with your credentials. You will see a declaration form, and proceed to agree with the Terms & Conditions. Choose click on ‘Temporary Registration for Overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals’.

Step 7: At this stage, enter your ID card number/Passport number, along with entry date and date of departure.

Then you need to enter number of SIM you will be using of local mobile network operator. Click on the undertaking and click on submit to generate six digit OTP, which you need to enter in OTP bar located at the bottom.