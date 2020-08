Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) announced on Thursday that it had decided to lift the ban on the online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG).

In a statement, the authority said that it had met with the legal representatives of the game. “[The] representatives briefed the authority on the response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.”