PTA launches newly re-designed complaint system

Staff Reporter
Islamabad
In line with Government of Pakistan’s 100-day plan implementation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched an official mobile responsive consumer Complaint Management System.
The aim of the re-designed system is to provide ease and facilitation to the general public for lodging of online complaints through user-friendly interface. The system will resolve complaints within the stipulated turn-around time and consumers will also be able to check the online status of submitted complaints though centralized automated system. Consumers can lodge their complaints by providing necessary required information.