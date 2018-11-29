PTA launches newly re-designed complaint system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In line with Government of Pakistan’s 100-day plan implementation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched an official mobile responsive consumer Complaint Management System.

The aim of the re-designed system is to provide ease and facilitation to the general public for lodging of online complaints through user-friendly interface. The system will resolve complaints within the stipulated turn-around time and consumers will also be able to check the online status of submitted complaints though centralized automated system. Consumers can lodge their complaints by providing necessary required information.

Share on: WhatsApp