PTA launches device identification registration, blocking system

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mohammad Naveed, Thursday, said that PTA was cognizant of telecom consumers’ needs and was taking number of steps to facilitate them in resolving their issues. Launch of this new service is yet another evidence of PTA’s sincerity towards its vision of protection of telecom consumers and their rights.

Speaking at the launching of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) here he said that this system would be implemented to automatically Identify sub-standard, fake, and illegally imported mobile phones, register and block non-compliant devices on mobile phone networks.

This unique system will curb illegal imports, facilitate legitimate device importers, and mobile device users, and improve overall security situation.

DIRBS was launched in collaboration with 3G Technologies and Abdul Samad, Member Compliance and Enforcement PTA, Executive Director,3G Technologies, IT and telecom industry experts, CEOs of telecom companies, and media community attended the event. Member Compliance & Enforcement gave presentation on DIRBS during the event.

The Chairman said that PTA has always been engaged in facilitating telecom consumers with best telecom services along with due protection of their rights. Chairman further added that the statistics of telecom growth in Pakistan are evident of the satisfaction level of telecom consumers with the quality of telecom services provided to them.

He said that today the mobile operators have increased this coverage to over 65% of the population. Broadband subscribers that stood on 1.3 million till 2014 with limited speed offerings today has crosseda milestone of 50 million (2018) with mobile broadband speed crossing 20 Mbs (download) and fixed broadband speed crossing 100 Mbps (download).

It is pertinent to mention here that, through Device Verification System (DVS) telecom consumers can verify authenticity of their mobile devices in line with PTA regulations via SMS to 8484 and to check the status of IMEI log on www.dirbs.pta. gov.pk or download DIRBS android mobile app form google and apple play store.