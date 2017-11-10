PTA, ISOC, COMSATS join hands for online interactive remote education

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Thursday, joined hands with Internet Society (ISOC) Asia-Pacific Bureau and COMSATS Internet Services Limited to provide online interactive remote education to 6thgrade students of a Government Girls High School in rural Multan; connected last year as part of ISOC’s Wireless for Communities (W4C) program.

This pilot project aims to provide free extra academic help to students, for better understanding of their study material. This supplement education will be delivered by imparting a unique learning experience that is essentially different from their general text books.

TeleTaleem, a renowned and experienced tele-education provider, is project partner for delivering real-time online lectures of English, Mathematics and Science through an interactive class room environment from Islamabad.

Opening ceremony of the project was held here and Dr. Syed Ismail Shah, Chairman PTA, Mr. Naveed ul Haq, regional Development Manager ISOC, Jamshed Masood CEO COMSATS Internet Services, Assad Karim CEO Tele Taleem and other participants from partner organizations.