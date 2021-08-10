PTA gives go-ahead for Samsung smartphones’ manufacturing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.

The company had applied for authorization to setup mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan where it will manufacture Samsung brand mobile devices, PTA said in a press release.

The authorization to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionize the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market.

This is possible only due to the conducive policies of the Government of Pakistan in its “Digital Pakistan” endeavor.

PTA has so far issued MDM authorizations to 25 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G) locally.

Mobile devices manufactured by these companies shall not only be sold in the country but will also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in creating new job opportunities as well as enabling affordability of mobile devices for Pakistani users.

Samsung, Lucky Motor sign agreement

Last month, Samsung has entered into an agreement with Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMC), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Limited, to assembly its smartphones in Pakistan.

A letter which was sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange by Pakistan-based firm said that the company has “recently entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., FZE (Samsung) for producing Samsung branded Mobile Devices in Pakistan”.

It said that the LMC has also “initiated the process of seeking necessary regulatory approvals to carry on the said business and in this endeavor, has filed an application with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for securing the license”.

The production facility for producing Samsung Mobile Devices will be located at LMC’s existing plant facility producing vehicles at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Special Economic Zone, Port Qasim in Karachi.

The production facility is anticipated to be completed by end of December 2021.

