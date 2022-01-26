PTA fines Jazz Rs30 million over poor quality service

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed a fine of Rs30 million on Jazz, one of the leading telecommunication companies working in the country, for providing poor quality service in more than half-dozen cities across Pakistan.

Authority in a statement said that Jazz failed comply with the Quality of Services Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), set by PTA, in seven cities.

The telecommunication firm has also been warned of legal proceedings in case it failed to improve the quality of its services as per the license standards and QoS Regulations.

The verdict was finalised by a panel headed by Chairman PTA Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), PTA said, adding that Jazz was found short of minimum standards set for quality of service during a survey conducted during December 2020.

Following the survey, Jazz was given a month to improve the services in the seven cities, but it could not meet with the deadline.

Jazz has recently been in hot waters after its system remained offline for weeks, during which customers were unable to change their packages, pay bills, etc.

