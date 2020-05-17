PTA fights against Covid-19

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) highest priority for the last few months has been to support national efforts to counter the immediate challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. PTA has demonstrated its commitment by effectively leveraging digital technologies for public awareness through trace, track and quarantine (TTQ), facilitating funds disbursement to needy through Ehsaas programme, and via public donations in Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund . To raise awareness about coronavirus, the PTA directed cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to send awareness messages to subscribers across Pakistan. As many as 1028.5 million coronavirus awareness messages have so far been sent since March,19 2020 in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile users across Pakistan. More than 0.58 million cautionary messages have so far been sent to travelers and persons suspected of coming into contact with coronavirus since March,19 2020.