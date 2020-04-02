PTA ensures uninterrupted services to consumers

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday ensured uninterrupted services to its consumers using VoIP, VPN and videoconferencing applications in remote learning, online businesses and other routine matters across the country. PTA’s priority throughout the coming weeks will be to maintain support for consumers and businesses and ensure that networks remain resilient and continue to operate effectively, said a press release. PTA has earlier announced that all educational institutions and online businesses can use Legal Voice over Internet Protocols (VoIP), Virtual Private Networks (VPN) and videoconferencing applications to carry on their online activities without any restrictions. All legal VoIPs and VPNs and videoconferencing apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Google Meets, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco WebEx, Team viewer, Meraki VPN etc are available to be used for virtual education and business. —APP