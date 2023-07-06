In order to address formidable challenges in this era of social and digital media regarding the uploading of unlawful online content, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed a user friendly Complaint Management System (CMS), accessible at its website as well as through mobile app.

The CMS is available through the web link: http://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx and can be downloaded at Play Store and Appstore.

According to an article written by a senior official of PTA, Muhammad Farooq, “Raising public awareness about the complaint registering mechanism provided by social media platforms, as well as the mechanism provided by PTA, will facilitate the lodging of complaints concerning unlawful online content”.

The article titled “The Role of Timely Reporting Unlawful Online Content” elaborates that any aggrieved person can lodge the complaint to PTA by selecting a relevant category such as Anti-State, Sectarian, etc while incomplete or wrong information may cause rejection of the complaint or delay in processing complaint.

For public guidance, a video “How to Report Unlawful Online Content” has been uploaded on PTA’s official Youtube channel (@ptaofficialpk).

Social media strive to ensure a safe platform for users through self-regulation, which involves the issuance of community guidelines and standards. It is essential for the public to familiarize themselves with these community standards/guidelines of these platforms.—APP