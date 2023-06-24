Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully conducted a raid in Tehsil/City Gambat, District Khairpur Mirs against an illegal Internet Service Provider (ISP). During the raid, operational internet infrastructure and related equipment were confiscated.

Additionally, one individual was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody by the FIA for further investigation said a news release. This latest achievement in efforts against illegal internet service providers is a testament to PTA’s commitment, vigilant monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb this illicit activity.—APP