PTA Chairman elected as chief of south Asian telecom regulators’ council

Pakistan holds highly successful South Asian Telecommunication Regulators Council (SATRC), attended by all Member States of the Region under the umbrella of the Asia-Pacific Telecomm unity (APT). The Chairman SATRC, Mr. Digambar Jha, Chairman of Nepal Regulatory Authority proposed Mr. Muhammad Naveed, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as the next Chairman of SATRC and unanimously elected Chairman SATRC in the elections held at the 19th Meeting of the SATRC in Islamabad.

The Member States elected Chencho Dorji, Director General of Bhutan Regulatory Authority as Vice Chairman of SATRC-19 for proposing to hold SATRC-20 in Bhutan in 2019. The Council Meeting held from 13-15 December, 2018featured national and international speakers to discuss the Regulator Roundtable discussion, industry-regulator dialog and industry session to share best practices and experience. Representatives from 9 countries from Asia Pacific Region, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and as well from United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

During the concluding session, Ms. Areewan Haorangsi, Secretary General, Asia-Pacific Telecommunity said that deliberations through such meetings are helpful to provide international experiences with a focus on current issues and challenges faced by Asia Pacific Countries. She congratulated Mr. Muhammad Naveed Chairman PTA, for being elected as Chairman SATRC. She expects that all the APT agenda’s upcoming in the next year shall be fruitfully accomplished under his leadership.

Chairman PTA Mr. Muhammad Naveed said that SATRC has already done some outstanding work and will be continued by Pakistan. As Chairman of the Council, he vowed to carry on this cooperation and engagement among the regulators in the best possible manner. Chairman said that telecom regulators of our region have some big challenges and opportunities ahead of us. Considering the fact that we have such a vast human capital, the need is to channelize our efforts towards embracing the future technologies amicably.

Chairman said that the benefits of ICT driven economic growth must be passed on to the common man and we, as regulators, have a central role to play in this regard. Chairman added that, a conducive and friendly regulatory environment will not only improve the confidence of the investors in our region but also generate new economic opportunities for the population of the SATRC Region.

Mudassar Hussain, Member, Telecom, Ministry of IT, Mr. Ilyas Ahmed, CEO, Communications Authority of Maldives, Mr. Dr. Mohammad N Azizi, Chairman, Afghanistan Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, are the moderators of different sessions. The sessions concluded on the key ideas and outcomes that have emerged through knowledge/experience sharing in previous sessions and examine the principles, practices and recommendations which will assist regulators in the Asia-Pacific region in addressing the telecommunication/ICT regulatory challenges.

