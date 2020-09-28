PTA can block or remove unlawful online content on social media

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under section 37 of the “Prevention of Electronics Crimes Act” will block or remove immoral or indecent online content, the authority announced on Twitter.

This step has been taken due to the negative effects of immoral/indecent content surfacing online. PTA has issued this notice to warn social media and internet users to not upload any content that comes under the violation of section 37 of the PECA 2016.

Users can report to PTA to remove and block content they find online that is breaking the law. The authority recently blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications including Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grinder, and SayHi in view of the harmful effects of immoral/indecent content on these applications.