PTA authorises 19 firms to manufacture mobile phones

Islamabad

As the local assembly of smart phones has evolved from infancy to well growing stage, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued mobile device manufacturing authorisations to 19 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G ) locally.

Initially valid for next 10 years, the manufacturers may also establish their own new brand under the authorisation, helping in promotion of ‘manufactured in Pakistan’ culture, said PTA in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the authority, mobile devices produced by these manufacturers shall not only be sold in the country but can also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.—TLTP