PTA announces free calling facility for mobile phone users stranded in Murree

ISLAMABAD – In view of the ongoing emergency situation, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a free on-net calling facility for all those stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

In an official statement, the PTA said: “In view of [the] emergency situation in Murree and Galliat areas, mobile phone users, currently present in these areas with no balance, have immediately been provided with free on-net calling facility.”

All mobile phone operators in Pakistan will provide the facility to stranded users who have run out of balance.

“On the directions of PTA, cellular mobile operators have extended free calling facility on their own network to users, with zero balance, stranded in Galliat areas. Users may contact their concerned operators for more info,” the statement added.

The PTA also assured users to be supplied with “uninterrupted services” to deal with the emergency situation.

“Moreover, PTA has also directed all telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted services to users and keep enough backup arrangments in case of power outages.”

At least 23 people have frozen to death after their cars were trapped by snowfall on roads to Murree, a popular tourist spot in Punjab.