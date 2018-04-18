Psychopath kills daughter, injures five

Hyderabad

A psychopath shot dead his daughter and injured five others before killing himself here at Anwar Villas Qasimabad on Tuesday. According to police, a 45 years old psychopath Ahsan Lashari resorted to indiscriminate firing from his licensed shotgun and later shot himself.

The incident occurred after eruption of a domestic conflict, the Police while referring the statements of injured persons informed. The shooter Ahsan Lashari, his eight years old daughter Shaheen also breathed last before getting any first aid.

The others, who sustained injured included Moomal wife of deceased Ahsan Lashari, daughter in law Farhana and three other daughters Marvi, Afsana and Sawera who were shifted to Liaquat Medical College Hyderabad City Branch for first aid along with the bodies of deceased.—APP