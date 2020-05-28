Psycho social helpline facilitating people across country

The Psycho Social Support Help Line of Local Government (LG) Department Sind is increasing its facilitation work day by day as number of people who are getting facilitated from this service are increasing on regular basis. Briefing about the recent progress of the unique service Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh has said, “The psycho Social Support Help Line is providing free counselling services to the people who are in isolation, depression or facing any sort of psychological issues. Our dedicated team of professionals are available to assist the people as per their requirement and psychology”. Roshan Shaikh stated that the psycho social support help line is the first and unique initiative of its kind which is designed as per the international standards, “We are working on the mission to make the free counselling service a State-of-the-Art facility for all. The facility is not only limited to the people living in Sindh only as anyone from any area of Pakistan can easily avail the free support service”. The Secretary Local Government also informed that many people are requesting to provide their voluntary services for the help line, “We are receiving several numbers of requests from people belonging to different walks of life who want to volunteer their services for the help line. We will first scrutinize them according to their capabilities and experience and afterwards the selected candidates will be provided proper training”.Roshan Shaikh also said that psycho social help line will be kept on upgrading as per the international standards.