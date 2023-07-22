The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 522.42 points, a positive change of 1.15 percent, closing at 45,920.73 points against 45,398.31 points the previous trading day.

A total of 504,550,463 shares were traded during the day as compared to 464,226,100 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.012 billion against Rs 10.104 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 121 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorkdCall Telecom with 106,503,443 shares at Rs 1.46 per share; Fauji Foods Ltd with 44,280,040 shares at Rs.6.88 per share and Cnergyico PK with 35,911,615 shares at Rs.3.32 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 89.45 per share price, closing at Rs 1,475.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex with an Rs 29.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 729.00.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 30.00 per share closing at Rs 920.00, followed by Philip Morris Pak with Rs 14.99 decline to close at Rs 419.01.—APP