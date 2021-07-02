PSX welcomes new fiscal year with 445 points rally

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with a bullish trend on Thursday on the first day of the new financial year 2021-22 with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 444.55 (+0.94 points) to close at 47,800.57 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained positive throughout the session to welcome the fi-nancial year 2021-22 with a bullish activity. The KSE-100 Index touched the intraday high of 47,843.3 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 341.93 points (+1.05 percent) to close at 32,821.75 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 339.03 points (+1.47 percent) to close at 23,453.29 points.

A total of 391 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 273 closed up, shares of 105 closed down while shares of 13 com-panies remained unchanged. (TLTP):