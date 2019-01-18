PSX viable platform for meeting infrastructural financing needs: Sabzwari

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Farrukh H. Sabzwari, along with his team comprising, Commissioner (Securities Market Division) and Executive Director, Securities Market Division, visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) on Thursday. The SECP team hold meetings with members of the PSX board of directors and management of stock exchange.

Farrukh H. Sabzwari emphasized that the capital market has a pivotal role in boosting economic activity in the country. The SECP, in line with the vision of the government, is therefore focused on implementing a multifaceted reform agenda for development of the market as a globally competitive investment destination.

The meeting, at first, have an overview of the past and present reforms in the market. Both sides discussed on measures required for further development of market through timely introduction of new products, developmental reforms, measures for investor protection and efforts for expanding market outreach through investor education and awareness initiatives.

Expounding on the role of PSX as a capital generation platform, the meeting also deliberated on measures required for promoting new listings of equity issues and channelizing efforts for listing of Small and Medium Enterprises. It was stressed that PSX is well positioned as a viable platform for meeting the infrastructural financing needs of the government and increasing retail participation in government and corporate debt segment.

The PSX board of directors thanked the SECP Chairman and his team and expressed their resolve to continue working tirelessly for further development of the market.

Share on: WhatsApp