PSX turns into a sea of red with 674 points fall

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned into a sea of red on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 673.98 points (-1.50 percent) to close at 44,833.43 points.

The market opened on a positive note but remained volatile during the next half an hour before turning bearish due to the rising number of Omicron cases and surging crude oil prices.

The market shed over 350 points in the last one hour trading.The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 841.53 points, showing an intraday low of 44,734.24 points and a high of 45,575.77 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 395.39 points (-1.27 percent) to close at 31,159.16 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 339.89 points (-1.51 percent) to close at 22,099.44 points. –

TLTP