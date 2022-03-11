PSX turns bullish with 810-point rally

Toeing the global equity markets, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 810.66 points (+1.88 percent) to close at 43,853.62 points.

The PSX opened on a positive note and remained bullish throughout the session. The investors cheered the substantial decline in commodity prices, particularly crude oil, which pushed the trading floor towards heavy buying activity. Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen somewhat composure which also boosted the investors’ confidence. Moreover, the Pakistani rupee remained flat against the US dollar during the day, which also gave a boost to investors’ confidence.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 878.86 points, showing an intraday high of 43,921.82 points and a low of 43,042.96 points, which was the last day’s closing point. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 417.3 points (+1.41 percent) to close at 30,109.46 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 350.73 points (+1.63 percent) to close at 21,874.44 points.

A total of 362 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 243 closed up, shares of 96 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of 94 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index.